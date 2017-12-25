 Abuja motorists spend Christmas queueing for petrol – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Abuja motorists spend Christmas queueing for petrol – Premium Times

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Business


Abuja motorists spend Christmas queueing for petrol
Many Abuja motorists celebrated Christmas on long queues at filling stations as the scarcity of petrol continues in the territory. The News Agency of Nigeria observed long queue in most fuel stations visited on Monday, which included NNPC, Oando and

