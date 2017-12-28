 Accident: Buhari’s Son Not Flown To Germany – Presidency | Nigeria Today
Accident: Buhari’s Son Not Flown To Germany – Presidency

Dec 28, 2017

Yusuf BuhariThe Presidency has dismissed as `fake news’ an online story that the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning following his severe head injury in a bike accident. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online media outfit, TheCable, on Thursday reported that Buhari had been flown…

The post Accident: Buhari’s Son Not Flown To Germany – Presidency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

