Accident: Gov. Bindow condoles with President Buhari family

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family on the motorbike accident involving Yusuf Buhari.

Bindow in a statement he signed on Saturday in Yola, said his family and the people of Adamawa received the news of the accident involving the president’s son with shock.

“We are indeed touched by this unfortunate incident because as a people, Adamawa State is related with your family; anything that touches the family of Mr President touches our dear hearts.

“We, therefore, wish to express our heart-felt sympathy on this unfortunate incident and may God Almighty grant him speedy recovery,” Bindow said.

The post Accident: Gov. Bindow condoles with President Buhari family appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

