 Accident victims of Fuel Scarcity in Enugu State | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accident victims of Fuel Scarcity in Enugu State

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Accident victims of Fuel Scarcity in Enugu State

According Aniekwe King who shared the news on social Media, the accident happened at a mega filling Station Emene Enugu state.

He said they were on queue to buy fuel when the accident happened. One has been confirmed dead while others are seriously injured. 

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.