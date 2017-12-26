Accident victims of Fuel Scarcity in Enugu State

According Aniekwe King who shared the news on social Media, the accident happened at a mega filling Station Emene Enugu state.

He said they were on queue to buy fuel when the accident happened. One has been confirmed dead while others are seriously injured.

