Actress and model, Efe Irele launches Autism foundation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Actress and model, Efe Irele launches Autism foundation
Vanguard
Driven by love for her 22-year-old autistic brother, Ben, multi-talented Efe Irele, whose impressive resume include acting in a TV series – 'Single Ladies' and starring in Emem Isong's advocacy movie 'Zahra', as well as her role in the video of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!