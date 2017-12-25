Adekuoroye joins Mumbai Maharathi for 2018 season – The Punch
Adekuoroye joins Mumbai Maharathi for 2018 season
World Wrestling Championships silver medallist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has joined Mumbai Maharathi from NCR Punjab Royals ahead of the 2018 Indian Pro Wrestling League season, which begins on January 9, 2018. The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, who is …
Adekuoroye Joins Mumbai Maharathi For 2018 Wrestling Season
