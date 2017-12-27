Afreximbank stresses importance of intra-Africa trade – The Punch
Afreximbank stresses importance of intra-Africa trade
African Export-Import Bank has emphasised the importance of intra-Africa trade, saying it has potential to transform the economy. The Managing Director of the Intra-African Trade Initiative at the African Export-Import Bank, Kanayo Awani, specifically …
