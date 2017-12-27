After 19years of Marriage, Nigerian couple welcomes a bouncing baby boy

According to Chichi Arinze ,after 19years of solid marriage, Who Couldn’t believe of giving birth out of Joy shared the Amazing News She Wrote : PLEASE JOIN US TO THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR BLESSING US WITH A BOUNCING BABY BOY AFTER 19 YEARS OF MARRIAGE Photos below :

The post After 19years of Marriage, Nigerian couple welcomes a bouncing baby boy appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

