After Doctor Said I Didn’t Have Enough Eggs – Woman Shares Cute Photos Of Her 4 Sons

Truth is, what doctors can’t explain, they will always find a way or something to justify why a particular thing is not or occurring. This is not only the truth about doctors, this is how science work and is the whole truth.

Consider the words of late actor, Tom Njemanze in one of his movies; “Doctors always find a way to be relevant even when they are not supposed to” Many times, we give up on God because of reports from medical practitioners but hope is the story of this woman, Oyinkansola O, who was told she didn’t have enough eggs but gave birth to four boys.

Her story is inspiring and it should challenge people to expect even when the circumstance doesn’t encourage it. No matter what anybody thinks about the Almighty, the truth is, he still exist and he is still in the business of miracles.

The lady shared photos of her four boys with herself and her husband to appreciate the goodness of God for the blessing of a family he gave to her.

Read her post below;

“So many blessings are mine, not so much coz I deserve them or did anything special. My God out of his infinite mercy has just been great to me. He has blessed me beyond believe and measure. I remember being told I didn’t have enough eggs, but my God of more than enough blessed me with double. He blessed me with twins unexpectedly and unplanned for. I remember hearing “you are pregnant again?” “Why” “when will you finish school?” “When will you marry?” But when Baba God is involved, he aligns everything.





Your mistakes fall into pleasant places. He gives you beauty for ashes, He turns your sorrow into joy. This is my story, this is my song, this is my joy, this is my family!!! From my family to yours merry Christmas and a happy new year.





