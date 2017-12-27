Again, ‎Gov. Dickson Breaks 40yrs Old Jinx, Drives On Sagbama/Ekeremor Road

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson yesterday confirmed that his administration has awarded the electrification project along the Sagbama/Ekeremor road from Ofoni in Sagbama Local Government Area to Ekeremor Town, Headquarters òf Ekeremor Local Government òf the state.

The electrification project is expected to light up and support the nearly completed road project elong the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road to Ekeremor town which was awarded 40 years ago by the Federal Government and taken over by the Governor Seriake Dickson administration.

Governor Seriake Dickson, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. FIdelis Soriwei, made this known during a Chritmas Day visit to Aleibiri, Ofoni, Ayamasa and other communities along the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road.

Governor Dickson, on Sunday drove, in a convoy of small cars to Aleibiri and the other communities on the alignment, to celebrate Christmas with the people in fulfillment of a promise he made during an earlier visit that, the road would be taken to Aleibiri in December, 2017.

Thousands of cheering leaders and members of the communities thronged out to thank the Governor for making it possible for cars to drive into the communities forty years after the road project which was initially conceived as a federal project

Governor Dickson told the ecstatic crowd of people of the communities that he decided to visit them on Christmas Day in fulfillment of a promise when he drove in a convoy of SUVs to the communities on October 2017.

He vowed the state government would ensure that a lane of the road was constructed to Ekeremor by December, 2018 to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Dickson said that while efforts were still ongoing to complete work on the ongoing project, it was crucial that no indigene of the area was made to travel by the waterways through Delta State to other parts of Bayelsa State.

According to the governor, he decided to split the contract between the contractors for the purpose of speedy completion of the long awaited road project.

He explained that the company to undertake the construction of bridges on the road is expected to mobilize to site in the first week of January,2018.

‎

Governor Dickson urged the members especially the youth of the community to organize themselves to ensure that criminal elements were not allowed to carry out acts that could slow the actualization of the project.

The governor also urged the members of the community to give the requisite support to the governing council, the rector, students and lecturers of the newly established State Polytechnic at Aleibiri.

The spokesman of the Aleibiri federated communities, Chief Justice Inarigha, commended the governor for the political will to embark on targeted projects that had impacted on the lives of the people of the area.