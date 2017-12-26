AIED Rubbishes Documentary On President Buhari, proves his Inhuman side

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) reacted to the fuel Scarcity and the problems people are facing in the country by “Inhuman -gesture administration led by Buhari”. In a statement opposing the documentary on Buhari, the group proved that he is Inhuman because no father will keep quiet when his children are crying onto him.

They described Buhari’s character as: “The true human side of any individual doesn’t require so much shoving in the throat for it to be known. It is self revealing. Evident in deeds, character and posture. All which Buhari does not posses”

In the statement that was released by the group, they said the President and his Cabinets will soon run out of lies to tell the Masses.

The group stated that the documentary on Buhari came at the wrong time that people are struggling to live with the rate of people that lost their jobs this year.

Describing the documentary as “spat on the tears of Nigerians”, the Deputy Director of AIED, Adekoya Boladale, said “the timing of the documentary is wrong and distasteful, adding that no documentary will bestow the qualities president buhari does not possess.

The statement below:

“The documentary is a spat on the tears of Nigerians who for the last few days have been spending sleepless nights at fuel stations and paying through their nose for black matter rate fuel at 500 naira per litre. Coming at a time when the population of unemployed Nigerians is at an all time high and the means of livelihood is next to impossible, this documentary is distasteful”, it read.

“To add salt to an open wound, the Presidency assembled redundant men of questionable characters most who are known signature of corruption to vouch for the President on a trait they lack. Agents and cronies of the President who are benefitting from the systemic corruption and esprit de corps graft activities that have overclouded the presidency.

“It is disgusting that a Presidential tenure characterized by state-backed extra judicial killings, blatant disregard for the rule of law, economic decadence and hyper profligacy can engage in image marketing rather than fixing the hell hole it has dragged Nigeria into.

In a sane society, the crops of individuals that presently make up the Presidency should have been arrested, tried and jailed for taking the country to a state of chaos.

“No amount of documentaries will bestow upon President Buhari the character he doesn’t posses. There is no human side to anyone who care less about the pains and agonies of his people, there is no human side to anyone who does not posses any iota of empathy and certainly, no individual can claim a human side if such individual blatantly defend the murder of thousands of citizens because they had the ‘audacity to tap a General’s chest’.

