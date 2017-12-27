 Air Peace grows fleet to 24 aircraft – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Air Peace grows fleet to 24 aircraft – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NEWSTAGE

Air Peace grows fleet to 24 aircraft
The Nation Newspaper
The operations of Air Peace has received a boost with the delivery of one of its newly acquired aircraft. The airliner, a Boeing 737-300, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. The aircraft which was flown in by Capt. Ikechukwu Paul
Air Peace takes delivery of new aircraft, Boeing 737NEWSTAGE (blog)
Air Peace receives one 737, to add 777s 'shortly'CAPA – Centre for Aviation

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.