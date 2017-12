Air Peace to increase frequencies, connectivity with new B737

AirPeace, one of Nigeria’s leading carriers is set to increase frequencies and connectivity with new Boeing 737.

The airline operates 54flights daily will increase this number by over 5percent with this acquisition.

It will be recalled that two months ago, the carrier said it had procured six ERJ145 and B737 aircraft to increase its fleet to 24 as part of efforts to strengthen the airline’s local and regional services.

Allen Onyema, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, in a statement to celebrate the airline’s third anniversary, said consumers should be assured of exciting flight experience in the days and months ahead.

Onyema said, “There is still much to be done and we solicit the continued support of our valued guests and partners as we expand our operations in the West Coast of Africa and launch our international flight operations beginning with Dubai, London, Atlanta, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

The airliner, a Boeing 737-300, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 6.30 pm.

The aircraft which was flown in by Ikechukwu Paul Ugochukwu and his team is the third Boeing 737 Air Peace has received this year alone.

The carrier took delivery of two of its new Boeing 737 aircraft on February 21 and June 16 respectively.

Air Peace recently acquired six Embraer 145, a couple of Boeing 737 and two Boeing 777 to bring its fleet size to 24 aircraft to drive its massive domestic, regional and international expansion project.

Speaking on the delivery of the new aircraft marked 5N-BUK and named Mathias Eburuo Onyema, Allen Onyema, said it was evidence of the seriousness of the carrier’s pledge to deepen air connectivity in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa as well as make a difference on the international aviation scenes.

Onyema assured that the new aircraft would boost the carrier’s effort to sustain its on-time reputation, especially during the yuletide operations.

The airline, he said, was set to commence flight operations to Yola and Kano to open up the economy of the North of Nigeria and address its air transport challenges.

Air Peace, Onyema assured, would soon announce a new date for the launch of its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar services, which were initially fixed for December 15 but had to be called off at the last minute due to the industrial unrest by Dakar Air Traffic Control.

He added that the airline would shortly take delivery of the two Boeing 777 aircraft it recently acquired for its Dubai, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg routes.

He thanked air travellers for supporting Air Peace in the last three years of its existence to become the leader of Nigeria’s aviation industry, assuring that the airline would continue to prioritise their safety and comfort.

IFEOMA OKEKE

