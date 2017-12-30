Aisha Buhari spends more time in hospital with son, Yusuf

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Presidency is not under any pressure to fly injured President Muhammadu Buhari’s son abroad for emergency treatment, Sunday Vanguard learnt last night.

The development, according to competent sources close to the Presidency followed positive response to treatment by the president’s son, who is currently being attended to by a private orthopedic surgeon in Abuja.

Vanguard learned that following improvement in the health of Yusuf, who was admitted to the private medical facility early this week, the Presidency had opted to ‘wait and see’ whether it was still necessary to ferry him out or not.

One of the sources told Vanguard that following the bike accident involving their son, Aisha Buhari had virtually relocated to the private medical facility to attend to Yusuf.

“These days madam spends more time in the hospital receiving sympathies and well wishers, who are mostly very close people and top government officials cleared by security men to see the first family.

“Incidentally, security operatives have stepped up their presence around the hospital since Yusuf was admitted there,” a top source said.

The source dismissed as a lie from the pit of hell the report that Aisha Buhari slumped on hearing of her son’s accident, describing it as satanic as the woman was all around their son and busy receiving people cleared to see them in the hospital.

” There is no truth whatsoever is such satanic report. Some of her staff have been cleared to proceed on their normal Christmas break and will resume when work resumes next week. If she had any health setback none of those staff would have been allowed to travel out of Abuja,” the source explained.

It will be recalled that the president’s son was injured riding a power bike in Abuja early this week, causing panic around the Presidency

