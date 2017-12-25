Ajiboye: ‘Shirt War’ On In CHAN Eagles’ Camp, Coaches Will Face Selection Headache – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Ajiboye: 'Shirt War' On In CHAN Eagles' Camp, Coaches Will Face Selection Headache
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye, says he is enjoying the competition for places in the team ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco , reports Completesportsnigeria. com. The Plateau United goalie is …
CHAN Eagles Invitee Vows To Impress
