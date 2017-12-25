Akufo-Addo’s response to homosexuality question was right – Palmer-Buckle defends – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Akufo-Addo's response to homosexuality question was right – Palmer-Buckle defends
Myjoyonline.com
The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra has defended President Akufo-Addo's recent controversial response in an Aljazeera Interview about legalizing homosexuality in the country. Charles Palmer-Buckle said the President gave the right response and only …
Christmas Message: Be Kind To The Vulnerable – Palmer Buckle
Dzadey wins Palmer-Buckle Charity Golf
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!