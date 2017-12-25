 Akufo-Addo’s response to homosexuality question was right – Palmer-Buckle defends – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akufo-Addo’s response to homosexuality question was right – Palmer-Buckle defends – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Akufo-Addo's response to homosexuality question was right – Palmer-Buckle defends
Myjoyonline.com
The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra has defended President Akufo-Addo's recent controversial response in an Aljazeera Interview about legalizing homosexuality in the country. Charles Palmer-Buckle said the President gave the right response and only
Christmas Message: Be Kind To The Vulnerable – Palmer BucklePeace FM Online
Dzadey wins Palmer-Buckle Charity GolfGhana News Agency

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.