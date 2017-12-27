 Akwa Ibom to adopt new measures to boost IGR | Nigeria Today
Akwa Ibom to adopt new measures to boost IGR

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

Akwa Ibom State government says it will adopt new measures to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by expanding the tax net to cover many neglected areas, describing the current target as dismal. The state government expects to generate about N35.4 billion to support the 2018 budget of N651 billion. Linus Nsikan Nkan, commissioner for…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Akwa Ibom to adopt new measures to boost IGR appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

