Alabama Certifies Jones Win, Brushing Aside Challenge From Roy Moore
New York Times
Alabama Certifies Jones Win, Brushing Aside Challenge From Roy Moore
New York Times
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama officials on Thursday unhesitatingly pushed aside a legal challenge from Roy S. Moore and certified Doug Jones as the winner of this month's Senate election. The action, during a brief meeting at the State Capitol, was …
