Alibaba’s Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert – YNaija



YNaija Alibaba's Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert

YNaija

The yearlong Alibaba's Spontaneity competition will come to an exciting end during the fourth annual Alibaba's January 1st Concert and one winner will emerge from the dozens of young talents that are hoping to get a break into the multimillion dollar …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

