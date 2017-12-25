 Liberia’s Howard-Taylor: the Jewel in George Weah’s crown – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liberia’s Howard-Taylor: the Jewel in George Weah’s crown – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Liberia's Howard-Taylor: the Jewel in George Weah's crown
Vanguard
Liberian presidential candidate George Weah's running mate Jewel Howard-Taylor began life in politics as first lady to former warlord leader Charles Taylor, but has since established a formidable political reputation in her own right. Former
As Liberians elect new president, police allay fears of violencePremium Times
Liberian police say threat level low for presidential run-offXinhua
Liberia's Presidential Run-off: Jonathan Calls for Peaceful Process, Urges Candidates To Accept ResultsSundiataPost (press release) (blog)
Citifmonline –GhanaWeb –AllAfrica.com –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.