Liberia’s Howard-Taylor: the Jewel in George Weah’s crown – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Liberia's Howard-Taylor: the Jewel in George Weah's crown
Vanguard
Liberian presidential candidate George Weah's running mate Jewel Howard-Taylor began life in politics as first lady to former warlord leader Charles Taylor, but has since established a formidable political reputation in her own right. Former …
As Liberians elect new president, police allay fears of violence
Liberian police say threat level low for presidential run-off
Liberia's Presidential Run-off: Jonathan Calls for Peaceful Process, Urges Candidates To Accept Results
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!