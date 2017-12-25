 All we do is WIN! Get a chance to watch Jumanji or a visit to Arcades at Public House FREE courtesy of Indomie | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All we do is WIN! Get a chance to watch Jumanji or a visit to Arcades at Public House FREE courtesy of Indomie

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indomie has done it again this Yuletide season! Win a chance to watch the Jumanji movie free! Win a chance to visit the Arcades free at Public House! Simply buy an Indomie carton at any supermarket having their promo banner and stand a chance to win gift vouchers free (Silverbird cinemas / The Public House […]

The post All we do is WIN! Get a chance to watch Jumanji or a visit to Arcades at Public House FREE courtesy of Indomie appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.