Amaechi reveals what Rivers people will do to Wike

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, says people of the state will in 2019 show current governor of the state, Nyesom Wike “red card”. The Minister said this while responding to a Twitter user, Morgan Ikhile, who demanded that Wike be voted out. Ikhile asked Amaechi to use one hand […]

Amaechi reveals what Rivers people will do to Wike

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

