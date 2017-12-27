Amaechi vs Abe: Wike warned me —Abe

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— SENATOR Magnus Abe, yesterday, said that Govenor Nyesom Wike foresaw and warned him over the current antagonism he faces from former Governor Chibuike Amaechi-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State.

Abe, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was reacting to recent accusations by Senator Andrew Uchendu, taunting Abe as having inordinate ambition, gaining more than he contributed in Amaechi’s political dynasty and not supporting the Transport Minister’s governorship bid back in 2007, among other allegations.

Referring to Amaechi’s alleged rejection of his 2019 governorship ambition in preference for Tonye Cole under APC, Abe said it was now clear, from Uchendu’s remarks, “That the decision to stop me (Abe) was taken long ago.

“That is exactly what Governor Wike warned me against when he came to my house prior to his decision to leave the group. What is happening in Rivers State APC has nothing to do with building the party, it is all about stopping Abe.”

On the contribution by associates to the dominance of the Amaechi political dynasty through Wike’s historic emergence as Rivers State governor, Abe said: “There is always this attempt to play down Wike’s contribution to our success in the court.

“Wike was pivotal to what happened in the court, just as I was to how we got the nomination. When Amaechi was in Ghana, he was talking to me more than five times every day, at a stage I was the only person in (Peter) Odili’s Government he was talking to.

“When Amaechi came back from Ghana, immediately after he was sworn-in as governor, he appointed Wike as his Chief of Staff and appointed me as Secretary to the State Government. So if Sen. Uchendu feels the governor, in his wisdom, chose to appoint people who did not support his struggles to such strategic positions in his government, then too bad.”

On the rancour over his 2019 governorship ambition, the senator told Rivers people, including Amaechi, that, “I have not taken a decision on the matter, but everywhere I go to people say I will be governor of Rivers State I respond with a loud Amen.”

The post Amaechi vs Abe: Wike warned me —Abe appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

