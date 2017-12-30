Amaechi: When i was Governor, I did not sleep

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says as a governor he did not sleep until he ended kidnapping and all forms of criminality in Rivers State.

In a statement on Friday, Amaechi said he became a governor at a time where kidnapping, killings and all forms of criminality was very rampant in Rivers State.

The minister said he worked tirelessly to remove the heavy military presence he met in the state when he becomes the governor, he created a legitimate economy and ensure that Rivers State people enjoyed their sleep.

He said the current security challenge in River State was because of lack of good leadership and advised governors that the secrets to good governance was to invest in human capital development.

“Don’t forget when I became the governor, the people were living in fear. There was curfew,” He said.

“I had to make sure that the curfew end. Killings, kidnappings and all forms of criminality were everywhere in the state.

“There was a heavy military presence and people were walking with their hands raised up. I took away the soldiers from the streets because I provided social and physical security.

“I stayed awake and fought insecurity to a standstill for Rivers people to sleep.

“I enhanced the wage bill of the Police Force by paying them allowances, and all that was to protect the citizens and I created opportunities for people to get employed.

“So, I confronted those insecurity challenges and brought back hope and sanity to the State. I worked tirelessly with the security agencies and ensured that people could move freely and do their businesses without fear or molestation.

“Businesses started springing up again in all parts of the State and people could go to night clubs and live free, peaceful lives.

“I also focused on what I call social security. Social security includes creating employment for the people. I had said to people, the responsibility of government is to provide legitimate economy.

“The first tool to a successful society is human capital development, that’s why I didn’t take education lightly.

“I had about 28% budgetary allocation for education. So, I did all those things to ensure that we reduce crime.

“The day you don’t provide legitimate economy for the people, they will provide for themselves illegitimate economy. What is illegitimate economy? Armed robbery, kidnapping, theft.

” I feel very excited when people walk up to me and say, Sir, I am James, I studied A,B,C in the U.K. or US due to your scholarship programme.”

