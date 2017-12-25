Ambode Hosts Over 2,000 Children at Xmas Party

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, hosted over 2000 children during the 2017 Christmas party put together by the first family of Lagos to celebrate the Yuletide.

The Guardian reports that the children were kept busy with all forms of fun games and activities. The governor and his wife, Bolanle advised the children to be diligent in their studies.

According to them, it is important they are diligent, as future leaders of the country that will bring about positive change. Ambode thanked both the parents and their children for honouring the invitation to celebrate with the first family. He prayed that the children would be greater than him and their parents.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the wife of the governor advised the children to always obey their parents, as they would not lead them to the wrong path.

Children, who came first, second and third in the dancing, quiz, games and recitation competition got gifts and cash prizes from the governor and his wife.

