 Pry schools in Lagos now 1016 as Ambode sets up 6 more – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pry schools in Lagos now 1016 as Ambode sets up 6 more – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Pry schools in Lagos now 1016 as Ambode sets up 6 more
Vanguard
lagos—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode led administration in Lagos State, has approved the establishment and listing of six new Public Primary Schools in the state, bring the total number of Government Primary Schools in the state to 1,016. This came as
Ambode's wife presents retirement bonds to 286 pensionersThe Nation Newspaper
We are steadily building Lagos for all, says Ambode, thanks residents for achievementsGuardian (blog)
Lagos Rolls out 820 Buses to Mitigate Traffic CongestionTHISDAY Newspapers
The Punch –Gistmaster (blog)
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.