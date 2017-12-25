AMCON: Legal luminaries advocate review of debt recovery processes – Vanguard
|
AMCON: Legal luminaries advocate review of debt recovery processes
Vanguard
LEGAL luminaries including the former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice I. N. Auta, OFR, and the President of Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, CFR, have joined the campaign by the management of Asset Management …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!