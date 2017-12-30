American Arrested For Posing As Nigerian To Defraud People

An elderly American man, Michael Neu has been arrested by the police in the US state of Louisiana for posing as a Nigerian prince to scam people. Neu, 67, reportedly duped thousands of people across America from his base in Slidell, Louisiana. The internet fraudster posing as a Nigerian prince used emails offering hundreds of…

