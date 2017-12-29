 American man arrested for posing as Nigerian prince to defraud people | Nigeria Today
American man arrested for posing as Nigerian prince to defraud people

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

After an 18-month investigation, Slidell police arrested 67-year-old Michael Neu on 269 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, after he helped scam people out of thousands of dollars as a middleman in one of the well-known “Nigerian prince” internet scams, a Slidell police spokesman said in a news release Thursday. Police […]

