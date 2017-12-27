Anambra guber: I’ve put my defeat behind –Nwoye

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, Tony Nwoye, yesterday said he has put the election and its outcome behind him.

Nwoye, who campaigned vigorously and gave a good account of himself, came a reasonable second despite all odds, behind the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano, who won the poll.

Speaking on Christmas day at his Nsugbe country home where he held an empowerment programme for his constituents of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Nwoye said notwithstanding his loss at the poll, better things lay ahead for him and members of his constituency.

Giving out the empowerment materials worth N100 million, which included bags of rice, cooking condiments and cash, Nwoye vowed to work hard to ensure he does not disappoint his supporters, especially the people of his constituency.

“I urge you to put the pains of November 18 election behind you as better days are ahead. It was God’s will that happened and I have taken it in good faith. I promise to work hard to make Igbo embrace APC within and outside the state.

“I will continue to attract projects to this constituency, Anambra State and Igboland. I will also continue to sponsor bills that will improve the well-being and welfare of Omabala people.”

Nwoye assured them that his losses in the governorship election would not affect his empowerment programme for them as “the empowerment programmes remain intact as new beneficiaries will be shortlisted soon.”

The lawmaker also urged his people to be patient till January as he was working to ensure that the Federal Government commences work on some road projects he attracted to the area, especially the Otuocha-Abaji-Okene Road.

On the Onitsha-Enugu (Umunya axis) Expressway, Nwoye expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would finish the road.

He urged his constituency to support APC and the president whom he described as “a nice man with a good heart.”

