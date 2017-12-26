Anderlecht Coach Comments On Bad Injury Suffered By Everton Loanee – Inside Futbol
|
Inside Futbol
|
Anderlecht Coach Comments On Bad Injury Suffered By Everton Loanee
Inside Futbol
Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has confirmed that Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru will miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury. Onyekuru was stretchered off the pitch in the 78th minute after a collision with Eupen goalkeeper …
Nwakali wishes Onyekuru quick recovery after injury ends Everton loanee's season
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!