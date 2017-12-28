Anderlecht Line Up Imoh Ezekiel As Onyekuru Replacement

By Johnny Edward: Belgian club Anderlecht are lining up a move for Imoh Ezekiel as replacement for injured Henry Onyekuru when the January transfer window opens, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

According to a source close to Ezekiel, Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck is eager to replace his injured star Onyekuru who has been reportedly ruled out for six months.

Onyekuru was Anderlecht’s top scorer this season with nine goals in 19 games until his injury and Vanhaezebrouck has identified the 24-year-old Ezekiel as an ideal fit for his team as the Team Nigeria Rio 2016 Olympics star played in the Belgian league at the club and Standard Liege in the past.

“A move to Russia is being considered but there are serious talks with one Belgian team, the other one Anderlecht just made an enquiry about his availiability,” one of Ezekiel’s representatives disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He prefers Belgium but there are issues to be sorted out.”

Standard Liege are also keen on signing up Ezekiel who is a free agent after he terminated his contract with Konyaspor.

Ezekiel joined Qatari club Al Arabi in 2014 in a big-money transfer only to return to the Belgian club Standard Liege six months later on loan. He was also on a short-term loan at Anderlecht for a year, during the 2015/16 season and scored twice in 22 games.

