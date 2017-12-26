Angola to launch $320m satellite into the orbit – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Angola to launch $320m satellite into the orbit
TODAY.NG
Angolan was Tuesday poised to launch its first communications satellite AngoSat 1 into the orbit from the Baikonur in Kazakhstan. AngoSat 1 was initially set for launch on December 7, but was delayed for operational reasons. The Angolan space vehicle …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!