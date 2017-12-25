Another country joins US, to move its embassy to Jerusalem

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has ordered the move of the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Last week, Guatemala was one of only nine nations to vote against a United Nations (UN) resolution urging America to reverse its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In a Facebook post, Morales said the decision was […]

