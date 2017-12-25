Another PDP Rep defects to APC

FEW days after it suffered a loss by one member, the opposition party, People’s Democratic party, PDP has lost another member to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He is Honorable Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma representing Egor/ Ikpoba Okha federal constituency of Edo state. Agbonayinma defected on the floor of the House of Representatives yesterday in the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

