Premier League: Conte hints at deal for Vidal – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Premier League: Conte hints at deal for Vidal
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has refused to rule out a move for £53million Bayern Munich midfielder, Arturo Vidal. The two men worked together at Juventus for three years between 2011 and 2014, winning three Serie A titles. Speaking after the Blues …
Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Talks Up Arturo Vidal
Move for Vidal Reportedly on the Cards as Conte Eyes Reunion With Bayern Star at Chelsea
Transfer Rumor: Antonio Conte really likes Arturo Vidal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!