APC are scared of Atiku – Femi Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said All Progressives Party, APC are bittered because Atiku Abubakar left their party and that the shots the party are firing at Atiku suggests that the party are scared of him and will be their worst nightmare during Presidential Election.
Sharing this on twitter, Kayode wrote:
“Judging by the way in which APC governors like Nasir El Rufai and Bello Masari are firing shots at
@atiku two things are clear: firstly that his exit from their dying party has hurt them deeply and secondly that their greatest fear is an @atiku bid for the Presidency in 2019.”
