APC crisis: No one should make himself God in Rivers State – Abe
The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has declared that Rivers State does not belong to a group of people or an individual. He said the state was not a conquered territory. The Senator said no one should assume the position of God in the state. Abe said this […]
