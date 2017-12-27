APGA national chairman alerts Nigerians of tough 2018
The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has called on Nigerians to brace up for a tough 2018. He said the year will be challenging, noting that being a year preceding a general election, there would be heightened tension in the country, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and […]
