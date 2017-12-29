APGA will introduce e-governance in council areas — Ughwanogho

By Jimitota Onoyume

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA will introduce e-government in local government areas it wins in the forthcoming election, a leader of the party in the state, Dr. Ovie Ughwanogho has said.

Ughwanogho who spoke in an interview said he was optimistic that his party would make good outing in Ethiope East and Ughelli North.

“We are very confident we will win Ethiope East and Ughelli North local government areas in the January 6 election “, he said.

Continuing, he said the E-government when introduced would reduce cost of governance and also eliminate corruption in the system. He said the e-government would save citizens the stress of coming to the local government council for things that could conveniently be done via the internet from the comfort of their rooms.

“When we introduce the E-government it would make the local government system more effective and functional. Website will be created to handle issues for the local government. The E-government we will introduce will eliminate corruption and idleness in the system “, he said.

He further enjoined Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to ensure the Delta state Independent Electoral Commission he constituted gave the state a credible local government election, stressing that his party would resist any attempt to manipulate the electoral process

“We will take the government for its words to give us a credible election. The DSIEC has said it would bring out authentic electoral materials for the elections. We want to believe them. We would hold them responsible for any crime against the electoral process”, he said.

Ughwanogho also called on the government and the electoral body to uphold the rule of law on matters of the election, adding that security operatives should be made to conduct themselves properly during the exercise.

