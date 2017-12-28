Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

Apple Inc defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor-battery-performance, according to eight-lawsuits filed in various federal courts this week. Since the company opened up about the year-old software-change, the tweak may have led iPhone owners to misguided attempts to resolve issues over the last year, the lawsuits contend. All the lawsuits – filed in U.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

