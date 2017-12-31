Appointment of dead people: Nigerians blast Buhari
Nigerians have berated President Buhari over his appointment of dead persons into the board of government agencies. This is in reaction to report that some dead people were included in Buhari’s latest 209 appointments of chairmen and 1,258 board members. Some Nigerians described the Buhari led administration as incompetent, while others blamed the office of […]
