Appointment of dead people: Nigerians blast Buhari

Nigerians have berated President Buhari over his appointment of dead persons into the board of government agencies. This is in reaction to report that some dead people were included in Buhari’s latest 209 appointments of chairmen and 1,258 board members. Some Nigerians described the Buhari led administration as incompetent, while others blamed the office of […]

Appointment of dead people: Nigerians blast Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

