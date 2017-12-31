Appointment of dead people: SERAP asks Buhari to withdraw appointments
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the list of appointments to the boards of agencies. The group stated that the list was a recognizable danger to the integrity of these bodies, adding that the withdrawal of list would enable the civil service systems to carry out the appointments, […]
