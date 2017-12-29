 Archbishop calls for end to petrol importation | Nigeria Today
Archbishop calls for end to petrol importation

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

The Federal Government has been urged to initiate genuine measures to resuscitate the nation’s refineries to produce optimally to meet local demand. The Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Umuahia, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia. Opoko said that it was shameful that…

