Archbishop calls for end to petrol importation

The Federal Government has been urged to initiate genuine measures to resuscitate the nation’s refineries to produce optimally to meet local demand. The Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Umuahia, Most Rev. Chibuzo Opoko, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia. Opoko said that it was shameful that…

