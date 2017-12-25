 ‘Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era’ – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era’ – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

'Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era'
Eyewitness News
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has criticised President Zuma saying he and his cohorts have been behaving as if they own the South African Treasury. FILE: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN. President Jacob Zuma · African National
Archbishop Makgoba calls on new ANC leadership to replace Zuma as head of stateNews24
Anglican archbishop implores ANC to cut 'umbilical cord' with ZumaCitizen
Archbishop Makgoba calls for the removal of Zuma The South African (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.