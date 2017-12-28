 Aregbesola presents N173.9bn budget for 2018 | Nigeria Today
Aregbesola presents N173.9bn budget for 2018

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday presented the State’s budget for 2018 fiscal year to the tune of N1173, 980, 083, 007. The budget, which was titled the budget of “Enduring Legacy” has N85bn as recurrent expenditure while N88bn was budgeted as capital expenditure. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salam, who […]

