 Armed Assailants Attack The Sun Journalist With Knives | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Armed Assailants Attack The Sun Journalist With Knives

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Taraba state correspondent of The Sun newspaper, Mr Sylvanus Viashima was on Thursday night attacked by armed assailants, who stabbed him several times. The four assailants reportedly attacked Viashima in his house, after they trailed him to the house in a tricycle. The journalist and a female companion were said to have gone to…

The post Armed Assailants Attack The Sun Journalist With Knives appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.