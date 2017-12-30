Armed Assailants Attack The Sun Journalist With Knives

The Taraba state correspondent of The Sun newspaper, Mr Sylvanus Viashima was on Thursday night attacked by armed assailants, who stabbed him several times. The four assailants reportedly attacked Viashima in his house, after they trailed him to the house in a tricycle. The journalist and a female companion were said to have gone to…

