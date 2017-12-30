Army Commences 77 Regular Recruitment

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades, Non-Tradesmen and women from Dec. 29 to Feb 9, 2018. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Saturday that the exercise was aimed at selecting able bodied Nigerians and would take place […]

