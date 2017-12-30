Army redeploys 399 Generals

Some Principal Officers from the Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commander and General Officers Commanding (GOCs) have been moved in a posting and redeployment announced by the Nigerian Army on Friday.

According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the posting and appointments affected 399 officers.

Below is the breakdown of the redeployed officers, Maj.-Gen.l R.O Yusuf, Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).

Maj.-Gen. A.A Salihu, Chief of Defence Communications will now take over as Commander, TRADOC; Maj.-Gen. L.O Adeosun, from Defence Headquarters, has been appointed Commander, Infantry Corps.

With the posting , Maj.-Gen. C.M Abraham moved from 2 Division to Defence Intelligence Agency as Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, while Maj.-Gen. O.F Azinta replaced him as GOC 2 Division.

Maj.-Gen. U.S Yakubu takes over as Commandant of Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, while Maj.-Gen. F.O Agugo is now Commander, Command Army Records.

Maj.-Gen. J.S Malu, Commander, Abuja Garrison is now the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Engineers and Maj.-Gen. J.G.K. Myam, the Director of Operations is now the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja.

Others are Commander, Guards Brigade, Maj.-Gen. M.S. Yusuf is now GOC 6 Division, replacing Maj.-Gen. E.O. Udoh, who is reassigned to 81 Division as GOC.

In same vein, Brig.-Gen. U.T. Musa is now the Commander, Guards Brigade.

Maj.Gen. I.B.J. Okeke is now Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, while Maj.-Gen. K.O. Kadiri is now Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Welfare Holding Limited/Guarantee.

Maj.-Gen. E.J. Enenche, Director Defence Information, is now Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, while Brig.-Gen. J.A. Agim takes over as Acting Director, Defence Information.

According to the posting, Brig.-Gen. J.T.E. Chukwu is now the Commandant of Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information.

Brig.-Gen. L.T. Omoniyi, Commander of the newly established 17 Brigade with Headquarters in Katsina and Brig.-Gen. E.T. Essien, Commander 29 Task Force Brigade.

Brig.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja moved from the Headquarters, 8 Division to Army Headquarters as Acting Director Operations and Brig.-Gen. G.N. Mutkut takes over as Commander 7 Multinational Joint Task Force Brigade.

The army spokesman said all the postings and appointments would take effect from Jan. 2, 2018.

He explained that it was aimed at injecting new hands to further actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff which is “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its Constitutional roles”.

Some senior officers were recently promoted to the ranks of Brigadier Generals and Major Generals.

Some have also left service on completion of mandatory years of service in the Army.

