 Army redeploys 399 Generals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army redeploys 399 Generals

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some Principal Officers from the Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commander and General Officers Commanding (GOCs) have been moved in a posting and redeployment announced by the Nigerian Army on Friday. According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the posting and appointments affected 399 officers. Below is the breakdown of the redeployed officers, Maj.-Gen.l […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.